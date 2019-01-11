It looks like Deena's son shares more in common with his late grandfather than we originally thought.

Deena Cortese shared that she sees "so much" of her dad's smile in son Christopher John Buckner, who they call CJ. "He has an amazing guardian angel looking over him," the new mom wrote alongside a photo comparison of CJ and his grandfather John Cortese.

It has been almost three years since the Jersey Shore star's father died of leukemia. She announced the news of his death on Instagram, where she wrote, "Last night I lost the first man I ever loved my biggest supporter and best friend .. My dad was one of the toughest people I know and had such a big sense of pride and fought until the very very end and I couldn't be more proud of him."

His death took place just months before Deena would walk down the aisle to marry husband Christopher Buckner.