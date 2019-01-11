Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Suffers Second Miscarriage in 4 Months

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 5:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner

Instagram

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis has suffered another devastating loss in her family. 

The reality TV star revealed via Instagram on Friday that she miscarried at 10 weeks. Over the holidays, Jamie and husband Doug Hehner announced they were expecting second child only months after she suffered a chemical pregnancy in September. 

Jamie said she was "devastated" by the news her doctor shared during a recent appointment, writing alongside a snapshot of her and 16-month-old daughter Henley, "We've had a 'failed miscarriage.' Our baby formed and there was an amniotic sac, but while the amniotic sac continued to grow the baby stopped at some point."

"We had three options," she continued. "1) Wait for my body to miscarry our baby naturally. 2) Go to the hospital and have a D&C. 3) Take medication to help my body miscarry quicker."

After some careful thought and consideration, Jamie opted to take the medicine route.

Photos

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

"I can't thank you all enough for all the love, support, prayers, and encouragement you've sent us. You have no idea how much that has helped both @doughehner & I. You guys are the most amazing community of women & men here on Instagram & social media and I hope you know how much we appreciate you all. We are so blessed to have such amazing Frans. We love you guys," Jamie shared.

In 2016, Jamie and Dough lost their baby boy four months into her pregnancy.

Jamie and Doug married within seconds of meeting each other for the first time on the reality series Married at First Sight in 2014. Last month, the couple starred in their own spinoff titled Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One. 

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Married at First Sight , Pregnancies , Injury And Illness , Reality TV , Family , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emily Blunt, Blake Lively

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Jo Andres, Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi's Wife Jo Andres Dead at 65

Deena Cortese, CJ Buckner

Deena Cortese Says She Sees ''So Much'' of Her Late Father in Newborn Son

Sarah Hyland Confesses She Almost Committed Suicide

What's Next for the Stars of "Crazy Rich Asians"?

Erin & Ben Napier Tease "Home Town" Season of Diversity

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.