These Faux-Leather Leggings Are the Only Pair You Need This Winter

You don't have to argue with us that leggings are a year round closet staple, but there's something about the cold weather that makes us want to live in them even more than usual.

And while we fully support an athleisure ensemble on the weekends or days off, getting away with stretchy pants at the office, a dinner or another dress code-oriented occasion can be dicey. Sure you can wear your typical workout pants in said scenarios—you do you—but that doesn't really send the pulled-together message you're trying to send out.

So in these moments we pause and ask ourselves: Does a pair of leggings we can wear in public actually exist?