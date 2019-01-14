These Faux-Leather Leggings Are the Only Pair You Need This Winter

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 3:00 AM

You don't have to argue with us that leggings are a year round closet staple, but there's something about the cold weather that makes us want to live in them even more than usual.

And while we fully support an athleisure ensemble on the weekends or days off, getting away with stretchy pants at the office, a dinner or another dress code-oriented occasion can be dicey. Sure you can wear your typical workout pants in said scenarios—you do you—but that doesn't really send the pulled-together message you're trying to send out.

So in these moments we pause and ask ourselves: Does a pair of leggings we can wear in public actually exist?

Well this is when we stumbled upon Commando's Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings. In general, we're big fans of faux leather leggings, but typically they're a whole ordeal: hard to put on, uncomfortable and just not practical. Magically, these are a whole different ball game.

For starters, they're insanely comfortable. They're stretchy, soft and high-waisted, so they mold to your body exactly like a pair of workout pants—ideal. Once you have them on, take a look in the mirror—they're incredibly chic in a I paid hundreds of dollars for these kind of way. An unlike regular leggings, these team nicely with heels for a GNO but also with sneakers for a low-key casual-cool vibe.

Another good thing is that they come in a few bold-but-neutral colors (black, grey, brown and green) so you can rewear them all winter long, pairing them with tons of different looks. We swear, everyone in our office is obsessed, wears them daily and isn't tired of them yet.

Perfect winter pant under $100, yeah we found you.

BUY IT: Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Legging, $98 at Revolve or Nordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

