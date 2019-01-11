Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald Split 2 Years After Getting Engaged

Brie Larson and fiancé Alex Greenwald have broken up after dating for over five years.

A source confirms to E! News that the director and musician recently called off their engagement.

The pair got engaged nearly three years ago in May 2016 while on a vacation in Tokyo, Japan. Following the news of his proposal, Brie and Alex kept any wedding plans under wraps.

They made their last red carpet appearance together as a couple on the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet in April.

And on their social media, the artistic individuals kept the PDA to a minimum. Every so often, Brie or Alex would share a photo, giving a glimpse into their private life. The last picture Brie shared of her beau was in November, which she captioned with the Emily Brontë quote: "Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste."