LOL! Watch the Dating #NoFilter Comedians Play an "Oh My God!" Drinking Game

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Someone call Guinness World Records!

In this sneak peek from Dating #NoFilter's season premiere (Monday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 p.m.), the comedian commentators are shocked to see how many times one woman can say, "Oh my god!" on a first date.

"We need to have a drinking game for every time she says, 'Oh my god!'" Zach Noe Towers remarks to his counterpart Kelsey Darragh.

Understandably, Zach becomes concerned about "alcohol poisoning" after the young lady states the popular phrase after almost everything her date reveals. Case in point: the girl says, "Oh my god!" after her suitor reveals he has a 50-year-old brother.

"She's shocked that anyone alive was 50," Nina Parker hilariously quips. "You don't die at 50?"

Photos

Dating #NoFilter: Meet the Comedians!

Sadly, the conversation seemingly struggles further as the twosome discuss the suitor's mother's dietary habits. "This is like the conversation you have with someone who's standing in front of you in a grocery line," the Nightly Pop co-host further remarks.

Ultimately, the Dating #NoFilter comedians counted "Oh my god!" 8 separate times…with Kelsey even accidentally uttering the phrase.

"Don't you start saying it," Zach concludes. "God, woman!"

Watch the hilarity ensue in the sneak peek above!

Dating #NoFilter premieres Monday at 10:30 p.m.! Watch Dating #NoFilter every Monday through Thursday, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Dating #NoFilter , E! Shows , Couples , Love And Sex , Funny , Nina Parker , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ashley Graham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Total Bellas, Nikki Bella, Nia Jax

Watch "Fully Single" Nikki Bella Reveal to Nia Jax the Type of Guy She'd Like to Date Next

The Office

Which Character From The Office Should Cross Over to Steve Carell's Space Force?

Zooey Deschanel, Yes Man

The Adorkable Zooey Deschanel Is 39! Check Out Her Best Roles to Celebrate

Betty White, The Golden Girls

Happy Betty White Day! Celebrate the Star's Birthday With Her Greatest Roles Ever

Ann-Marie, Botched 507

Cancer Survivor Ann-Marie Turns to the Botched Docs After a Traumatic Double Mastectomy: "It Smelled Like Death"

Sonequa Martin-Green

Fashion Police

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.