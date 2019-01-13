Just in time for spring, winter arrives: The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on Sunday, April 14.

HBO made the announcement ahead of True Detective season three's premiere, along with a new and chilling Stark-centric teaser, which you can find below.

Details on the final season of Game of Thrones are of course scarce. We do know the final installment will consist of six episodes that are basically like movies, HBO boss Richard Plepler said.

"It's a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I'm watching a movie,'" Plepler told Variety at a Golden Globes party. "[Co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] knew the bar was high. They've exceeded the bar. I've watched them twice without any CGI and I'm in awe. Everybody's in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production."