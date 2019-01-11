Getty Images
After speaking her mind about R. Kelly on Instagram this week, Cara Delevingne lost thousands of social media followers.
The 26-year-old actress and model took to Instagram on Thursday to share her reaction to the Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly. "I finished the Surviving R Kelly documentary last night and I am so shocked and outraged at how long this has gone on," she said of the allegations made against R. Kelly in the docu-series. "My heart goes out to all the victims of his emotional and physical abuse and their families. This man is a predator that feeds of power and in my opinion is far worse than Harvey Weinstein and needs to be held accountable."
"I am not trying to compare the two, my point is, Harvey is being investigated and R Kelly is not," Delevingne continued. "We have ourselves to blame in this situation, I knew of the allegations but failed to try and understand the severity of the situation. I still continued to listen to his music."
Delevingne went on to tell her social media followers, "Stop separating art from the artist, just because he sings like an angel, doesn't mean he is one. I still want to applaud @johnlegend @keke @vincestaples @chancetherapper @jadapinkettsmith @ladygaga for continuing the conversation. I really hope that more musicians stand up against this monster #MuteRKelly #MeToo #blackgirlslivesmatter."
Delevingne returned to Instagram on Friday to post a photo of herself with an amused expression on her face.
"This is me realizing I lost more than 50,000 followers yesterday after posting about @rkelly Every time I say something real, something I truly believe, something others may think of as controversial, something that makes people think and ask questions, I lose followers," she captioned the post. "The followers I lose clearly don't agree with what I have to say, people that support the ideas and actions of others who are moving backwards and not forwards. In 2019, I want to be more confrontational. Confrontation IS NOT VIOLENCE btw, it's communication. Something I still struggle with."
"I have always been taught to avoid confrontation at all costs, which caused me to be silent most of my life, silence causes suppression and suppression causes sickness. Not anymore!" Delevingne concluded her post. "Goodbye silence and backwards followers, hello confrontation and forward thinkers. It's going to be a loud year xxx #MuteRKelly."
In response to Surviving R. Kelly, an investigation has reportedly been launched in Georgia into the allegations made against the 52-year-old singer in the docu-series. R. Kelly has consistently denied any allegations of abuse or misconduct.
