by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 10:49 AM
It's a full house for Kate Hudson.
On the heels of giving birth to her first daughter, Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in October, the famed actress is quite the busy mom these days.
"It's crazy, but I love it. I grew up like that. I think when you grow up with a big family…it could go either way I guess, but for me I grew up in a big family, I want a big family and I got a big family," she told E! News.
Now, the star has three youngsters of her own, ranging in age from 15-year-old Ryder Robinson to 7-year-old son Bingham Bellamy and now 3-month-old daughter, Rani. With the difference in ages, it's less chaos than it could be for the star.
"I think if you have a lot of kids under a certain age, it's really crazy. Ryder is like—he's got it. He's good," she explained to E! News. "He doesn't need much from me right now except real support and being there for him, but he doesn't need the same kind of nurturing as he did. It's a different kind of nurturing."
As Hudson continued, "He checks out and he goes to his room, does his homework, comes back down. He comes plays with Rani for a bit, but it's not like he needs the same thing."
Now that's a teenager, he can offer his mama a helping hand. "I really kind of have two kids that I have to be super hands on with, whereas Ryder's my mate in the journey of Rani. He's my little helper," she said. "Bing's a good helper, too."
Plus, now there's a girl in the mix. "I would have been happy with a boy, but I have to say having a girl is pretty spectacular and very different," Hudson said. "She's quite a feminine girl. You never know what energetically how they're going to come out and she's very feminine. The sounds are feminine. Her hands—someone said she just vogues. She's voguing all the time. Her hands are always framing her face...she's such a good girl."
It sounds like the family is madly in love with their newest member. But, don't count on big brother Ryder to babysit. "I will never let Ryder babysit. I love my son, but he's not babysitting," she candidly told E! News. "I'd probably let Bing babysit before I let Ryder babysit."
While Hudson is certainly no stranger to motherhood, she has taken on another new role as a global brand ambassador for WW, which now makes Oprah Winfrey a colleague.
"She's so warm and she's so wonderful," she said of the media legend. "She is incredibly passionate about WW for a reason, which is why I'm so excited to be here. I really think that this is for people the best and easiest and most scientifically backed too in terms of a program that really does work and change people's lives."
Hear more of what Hudson had to say about the reimagined program in E!'s videos above.
