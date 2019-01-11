Patti LaBelle has some words of wisdom for up and coming music stars!

The music legend stopped by Busy Tonight Thursday to chat about her iconic career and of course host Busy Philipps had to ask the "If You Only Knew" singer what advice she has for young female singers in 2019.

"I hate saying this but...keep your clothes on," LaBelle said. "That's all. You know, that talent will show if it's in, you don't have to do this and do that to show that."

"I talk to a lot of young girls too. I've been a mentor to so many," LaBelle continued. "Beyoncé, Mary J [Blige], God so many."

One person who has definitely learned a lot from LaBelle? Mariah Carey.

"Mariah is my goddaughter. I had to slap her every now and then," LaBella revealed. "She's so phenomenal and so good, she doesn't need to be slapped anymore. That's my baby."