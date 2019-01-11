R. Kelly's Attorney Speaks Out Over Docuseries Allegations

Shortly after Lifetime premiered its new docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, R. Kelly's attorney spoke to ABC News to address the abuse allegations against the singer.

"We know what happened, and we know those things didn't happen," the attorney, Steven Greenberg, said in a pre-taped interview that aired on Friday's episode of Good Morning America. "The man was not operating a harem, or a sex cult, or holding people hostage or anything like that."

When asked about Kelly's rumored legal action plans, Greenberg said "hopefully he'll sue Lifetime" for defamation.

"People shouldn't be able to do this to someone," he added.

In the documentary series, accusers came forward with allegations of sexual, mental and physical abuse against Kelly. The series also addressed claims of predatory behavior and pedophilia.

When asked if Kelly denies having a sexual relationship with someone under the age of consent, Greenberg replied, "Yes, he absolutely does."

He also confirmed that Kelly was married to Aaliyah Haughton when she was 15.

"My understanding is that she did not claim to be 15," he said. "And, in order to get married, she had to lie about her age."

Greenberg alleged Kelly had "no idea" she was under the age of consent.