Timothée Chalamet: I Didn't Wear a Harness to the Golden Globes!

Timothée Chalamet isn't afraid to take risks on the red carpet.

Take, for example, the 23-year-old actor's look at the 2019 Golden Globes. Chalamet showed up with his mother, Nicole Flender, wearing a sequined Louis Vuitton look and Cartier jewelry. It was a bold choice for the Beautiful Boy star, landing him on both best and worst dressed lists.

"I love the way you dress. You just have such great style," Ellen DeGeneres told him on her show Friday. "You wore the coolest thing to the Globes, [but] people didn't really understand."

"That's Louis Vuitton—Virgil Abloh," Chalamet explained. "That's the designer who made it."