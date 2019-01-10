Brooklyn Nine-Nine is back and everyone is great and hilarious and wonderful and all, but we gotta talk about those Holt t-shirts.

After learning that he had not gotten the police commissioner job, Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) fell into a deep depression that found him running off to a tropical resort to drown his sorrows. Unfortunately, it was the same resort Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) had chosen for their honeymoon, and fortunately, Holt ran off so quickly that he didn't even pack any clothes, leaving him to build a whole new wardrobe from what was available at the gift shop.

That meant that for the whole episode, Captain Holt was outfitted in board shorts and shirts that said things like "What's up, beaches?" (Instead of bitches, for humor reasons.)

As everyone knows, Captain Holt hates humor, but as he says, he's a joke now, so it suits him. And it also suits us, who just spent the whole premiere giggling.