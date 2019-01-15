We Ranked the Wildest Temptation Island Pick-Up Lines From the Sexy Singles

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 8:00 PM

Temptation Island

USA

The heat is on and so is the temptation.

After much anticipation, USA Network finally brought back the reality phenomenon known as Temptation Island this evening.

Hosted by the one and only Mark L. Walberg, the juicy series brings four dating couples together on an island. Once they arrive, however, the couples will be tempted by more than a few sexy singles who are ready to mingle and find love.

In tonight's premiere episode, the bachelors and bachelorettes introduced themselves to the four couples for the very first time.

And unlike The Bachelor where each contestant gets a dramatic limo arrival and small talk, these folks have a short amount of time to make a first impression and drop a pick-up line.

Photos

Real or Fake? The Truth About Your Favorite Reality TV Shows

So how did they do? Not so bad if you ask us.

We compiled the most memorable quotes in our gallery below and tried our best to rank them from best to just average. Take a look for yourself and see if you're tempted by anyone. 

Morgan Lolar, Temptation Island Contestants

USA Network

Morgan Lolar

"Hey guys, my name's Morgan. I'm a real estate agent and when I find something I like, I know how to close the deal."

Dr. Johnny Alexander, Temptation Island Contestants

USA Network

Dr. Johnny Alexander

"I'm Johnny, I'm a chiropractor from New York City. I'm great with my hands, always have your back and I'm here to find love. "

Allie DiMeco, Temptation Island Contestants

USA Network

Allie DiMeco

"Hi, I'm Allie from Ft. Lauderdale. I have a masters in communications so I've mastered the art of persuasion. But don't let my degrees fool you, I know how to have a great time."

Article continues below

Hannah Rightmire, Temptation Island Contestants

USA Network

Hannah Rightmire

"Hi guys. I'm Hannah. I'm an entrepreneur, which means I have a lot of hustle. When I see something I like, I go after it. Right now, I like what I see."

James L.A. Thompson, Temptation Island Contestants

USA Network

James L.A. Thompson

"Hey, I'm James. I'm a VP of a computer and design firm. I'm respectful. I'm faithful. I'm basically husband material and I'm ready to find a woman to be my wife."

Katheryn Golden, Temptation Island Contestants

USA Network

Katheryn Golden

"Hey y'all. I'm Kathryn. I'm from Nashville. I'm a Southern Belle loaded with ambition and right now, I know exactly what I want."

Article continues below

Carlos Tomas Chavez, Temptation Island Contestants

USA Network

Carlos Tomas Chavez

"Hola chicas. My name is Carlos. I was born and raised in Cuba. For me, life is an adventure and I don't want to go at it alone. I'm looking for the right girl to take the ride with me."

Jeffri Lauren, Temptation Island Contestants

USA Network

Jeffri Lauren

"My name is Jeffri. I'm a flight attendant and I've traveled all over the world, but I have yet to find love. I'm hoping landing on this island changes that."

Valentin Osipov, Temptation Island Contestants

USA Network

Valentin Osipov

"Hi guys. My name is Val and I'm from Brooklyn, New York and I'm a mama's boy. The only thing she taught me is how to treat a lady right." 

Article continues below

Brittney Rose, Temptation Island Contestants

USA Network

Brittney Rose

"I'm Britt. I'm from Venice, California. I love life. I teach yoga and what's also important to me is a spiritual connection."

Tyler Sabino, Temptation Island Contestants

USA Network

Tyler Sabino

"How you guys doing? I'm Tyler. I'm from New York. One thing I do know how to do is win. I'm here to win one of you guys over."

Sheldyn Stack, Temptation Island Contestants

USA Network

Sheldyn Stack

"Hi guys, I'm Sheldyn. I'm sorry to break the news to you ladies, but odds are one of your guys is going to fall for me."

Article continues below

Roman Ratliff, Temptation Island Contestants

USA Network

Roman Ratliff

"Hello beautiful ladies. I'm Roman, a southern gentleman who likes to ride motorcycles. I look forward to bringing some good ole fashion excitement into your life."

Kayla Essex, Temptation Island Contestants

USA Network

Kayla Essex

"Hi guys. My name is Kayla. I'm a sales supervisor and in control at work. I'm on the island to take control of my love life and I'm looking for a man to be my partner."

Temptation Island airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. only on USA. You can also watch the season premiere right now on YouTube

(E! and USA are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
