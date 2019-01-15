The heat is on and so is the temptation.

After much anticipation, USA Network finally brought back the reality phenomenon known as Temptation Island this evening.

Hosted by the one and only Mark L. Walberg, the juicy series brings four dating couples together on an island. Once they arrive, however, the couples will be tempted by more than a few sexy singles who are ready to mingle and find love.

In tonight's premiere episode, the bachelors and bachelorettes introduced themselves to the four couples for the very first time.

And unlike The Bachelor where each contestant gets a dramatic limo arrival and small talk, these folks have a short amount of time to make a first impression and drop a pick-up line.