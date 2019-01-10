James Gandolfini's Absence Felt at The Sopranos 20th Anniversary Reunion

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 3:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Viewers entered the world of The Sopranos 20 years ago on January 10, 1999. It's safe to say TV was forever changed thanks to Tony Soprano, wife Carmela, son A.J. and daughter Meadow. The series went on to run for six seasons and receive 21 Emmys, five Golden Globes and two Peabody Awards. On Wednesday, Jan. 9, the family got back together to celebrate.

"It's very strange. I mean, a lot of these people I haven't seen in a long time," Edie Falco, Carmela Soprano, told E! News. "When you're done with projects, which you're done with them all the time, you box them up and you put them away. I forgot how much I loved all these people and I forgot what a big part of my life this was, and I forgot how much I miss Jimmy."

Series star James Gandolfini passed away in 2013.

Photos

Secrets About The Sopranos

"I'm not asked to bring that up every day and now that I'm looking into the eyes of my buddies, his absence is huge tonight," Falco said. "He wouldn't be doing these interviews anyway, but he'd be at least backstage."

Lorraine Bracco, Dr. Melfi on the show, said the cast had a moment together to honor Gandolfini. "It's a hole. He was a big, human being with emotions and love and so much inside of him he was like a volcano kind of. We miss him and it is sad and it is bittersweet," she said.

Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast of The Sopranos as they celebrate the show's lasting legacy and fallen star.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Sopranos , Edie Falco , James Gandolfini , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Matthew McConaughey

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin

19 TV Events We Already Can't Wait For in 2019

Jamie Lynn Spears, Zoey 101

Jamie Lynn Spears Says Zoey 101 Didn't End Because of Her Teen Pregnancy

Did "The Sopranos" Kill Tony Soprano in the Series Finale?

The Other Two

Meet The Other Two: What Happens When Your Brother Becomes Super Famous And You're...Not

"The Other Two" Sneak Peek: Meet ChaseDreams!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.