by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 3:12 PM
Viewers entered the world of The Sopranos 20 years ago on January 10, 1999. It's safe to say TV was forever changed thanks to Tony Soprano, wife Carmela, son A.J. and daughter Meadow. The series went on to run for six seasons and receive 21 Emmys, five Golden Globes and two Peabody Awards. On Wednesday, Jan. 9, the family got back together to celebrate.
"It's very strange. I mean, a lot of these people I haven't seen in a long time," Edie Falco, Carmela Soprano, told E! News. "When you're done with projects, which you're done with them all the time, you box them up and you put them away. I forgot how much I loved all these people and I forgot what a big part of my life this was, and I forgot how much I miss Jimmy."
Series star James Gandolfini passed away in 2013.
"I'm not asked to bring that up every day and now that I'm looking into the eyes of my buddies, his absence is huge tonight," Falco said. "He wouldn't be doing these interviews anyway, but he'd be at least backstage."
Lorraine Bracco, Dr. Melfi on the show, said the cast had a moment together to honor Gandolfini. "It's a hole. He was a big, human being with emotions and love and so much inside of him he was like a volcano kind of. We miss him and it is sad and it is bittersweet," she said.
Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast of The Sopranos as they celebrate the show's lasting legacy and fallen star.
