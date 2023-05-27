Inside Jeff Bezos' Mysterious Private World: A Dating Flow Chart, That Booming Laugh and Many Billions

Watch : Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Are Engaged

If there's one thing everybody knows about Jeff Bezos, it's that he's obscenely rich.

The 59-year-old has the kind of money that's too mind-boggling to exist in physical dollars and cents, but rather just takes up a line on a piece of paper at his money manager's office. His estimated $142.9 billion fortune is currently enough to make him the third-richest man in the world, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, second only to Elon Musk and luxury brand magnate Bernard Arnault.

And even if the name Bezos doesn't mean anything to you, it's extremely likely you have contributed to his eye-popping wealth as the founder of Amazon, the online retail behemoth that's as close to an instant answer to your prayers you're likely to get (especially if you're praying for shoes, dish soap and pet food to appear all at once, and you asked a woman named Alexa, who lives in a little box in your home, to make it happen), and multimedia mogul.