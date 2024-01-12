Inside Jeff Bezos' Mysterious Private World Beyond His Billions

Watch : Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Are Engaged

If there's one thing everybody knows about Jeff Bezos, it's that he's obscenely rich.

The Amazon founder, who's turning 60 on Jan. 12, has the kind of money that's too mind-boggling to exist in physical dollars and cents. His estimated $176.6 billion fortune is currently enough to make him the third-richest man in the world, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, after Elon Musk and luxury brand magnate Bernard Arnault.

And even if the name Bezos means nothing to you, it's likely you have contributed to his eye-popping wealth as a consumer of the online retail behemoth that's as close to an instant answer to your prayers you're likely to get (especially if you were praying for shoes, dish soap and pet food to appear all at once, and you asked a woman named Alexa, who lives in a little box in your house, to make it happen).

But while Bezos, who stepped down as CEO of Amazon on July 5, 2021, is a legend in the online commerce and disrupter worlds—as well as a political donor and philanthropist, Hollywood mover-and-shaker, and, since 2013, the owner of the Washington Post—he never was your friendly neighborhood billionaire like Warren Buffett, the face of eradicating malaria like Bill Gates or an enigmatic man in black holding the future in the palm of his hand, like the late Steve Jobs.

In fact, not a lot of regular folks were paying all that much attention to Bezos until his love life exploded all over the tabloids in the most relatable (for celebrities, that is) of ways.