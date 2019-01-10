Ralph,PacificCoastNews
Ah, memories. For Kim Kardashian, this one is still crystal clear.
The reality star shared a sweet memory of her famous husband of four years, Kanye West, after one fan dug up an 11-year-old photo of the reality star.
In the paparazzi snap, taken in September 2007, the soon-to-be mom of four is rocking a pink velour sweatsuit and carrying a multi-colored Louis Vuitton bag on her way to Las Vegas at the Burbank airport.
"I'd love to see Kim bring back Juicy Couture sweatsuits and that LV multicolor bag," the fan tweeted along with the happy photo of the makeup mogul.
Well, the tweet caught Kardashian's eye and she responded with quite the special story.
SplashNews.com
"Fun Fact- in this pic I was on my way to meet Kanye for his Good Life performance for the MTV Awards," she recalled. "I didn't really know him but his people called my people lol & I was a girl in the audience at the live performance in Vegas. I met his mom Donda this same night." Sadly, Kanye's mother Donda West died two months later in November 2007.
To paint a picture of that award show, 2007 was the year Britney Spears made that "comeback" performance with "Gimme More," and Rihanna won Video of the Year for "Umbrella."
Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye were still years away from becoming the A-list Hollywood couple they are today.