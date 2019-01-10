Watch the LADYGANG Read Mean Tweets From Internet Trolls

by Brett Malec | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 12:09 PM

The LADYGANG is ready to twirl on their haters!

With LADYGANG on a little breakup until it returns to E! in March, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek are bringing some laughs by ready mean tweets from Internet trolls in this hilarious video.

"We love our fans even though sometimes they may not say the nicest things about us," Jac says.

"We're back to read some of your tweets and Instagram comments, trolls and fans alike," Becca adds before the trio get into it.

After some rather complimentary tweets, Jac shocked the ladies by reading, "This pic looks like an ad for the show Botched," along with a pic of the trio. OMG!

Other mean tweets read, "Oh wait...then there's an even dumber show 'ladygang' these 'ladies' aren't even funny," and "Yiiiiikes watching ladygang and can't believe this show was allowed to be made in 2018." "Only 2018 could handle this show!" Becca quipped back.

The LADYGANG's Best BFF Moments

LADYGANG

E!

But like we said, they aren't all mean. "Your show makes me laugh so much. Obsessed!! Have a divalicious day," Jac read.

Watch the video to see the LADYGANG's hilarious reactions to all the social media chatter! And check out the girls on the just-announced The LadyGang Network on PodcastOne!

LADYGANG returns March 2019, only on E!

