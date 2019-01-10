Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 10:07 AM
Get ready to sing your heart out, Queen fans! A sing-along version of Bohemian Rhapsody is coming to theaters.
That's right! 20th Century Fox announced on Wednesday that the new version of the award-winning film is playing in more than 750 theaters across North America starting Jan. 11.
A teaser for the experience shows moviegoers belting out "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions" and other fan favorites as the songs' lyrics appear on the screen in the middle of the film.
"I was in tears for part of it," one fan said in the trailer. "It was brilliant."
The Freddie Mercury biopic has already experienced extraordinary success. Earlier this week, it took home the prize for Best Motion Picture in the Drama category at the 2019 Golden Globes. Rami Malek also won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his portrayal of the band's late lead singer. In addition, the movie has earned seven BAFTA nominations and two SAG Award nominations.
In fact, Billboard reported the movie has grossed more than $734 million worldwide
Tickets to the sing-along screenings are available now.
