Amid publicized allegations against him, R. Kelly made a surprise public appearance—with a defiant message.

The star, who has been accused of a range of misconduct by multiple women and was the subject of Lifetime's newly released docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, showed up at V75 Lounge in Chicago on Wednesday night. The singer has continuously denied all allegations of misconduct.

Taking the mic, the Grammy-winning singer belted out the opening lyrics of his 1994 hit, "Bump n' Grind," sans music before making a statement.

"Somebody make some motherf--king noise," he shouted. "Y'all motherf--kers don't know it's my motherf--king birthday and I don't give a f--k what's going on tonight."

Kelly turned 52 years old on Jan. 8. As he performed, fans videotaped him, enthusiastically sang along and screamed for him as he spoke, according to footage taken of the scene below. Warning: the video contains graphic language. He also sang back and forth with the audience a cappella and posed for photos with fans.