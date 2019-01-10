Catfish's Nev Schulman Welcomes a Baby Boy With Wife Laura

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 9:01 AM

Nev Schulman, Laura Perlongo, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Nev Schulman is now a father of two.

The Catfish creator and his wife, Laura Perlongo, welcomed a baby boy, Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman, on Wednesday in New York. The proud papa revealed the newborn weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces and was a "little perfect ray of son-shine." He also gave fans their first glimpse of the child by posting a video of himself holding the little one.

"Beau & Laura are all giggles and snuggles and we couldn't be happier," he captioned the footage on Thursday. 

Schulman teased his wife was ready to give birth on Wednesday after he posted a video of the couple at the hospital.

"Oh, it's coming—new episode of Catfish at 9:00/8:00 p.m. central, baby," he joked.

The MTV star reportedly made it just in time for the birth, too. According to Page Six, Schulman had been talking about dating in the digital age with journalist Charles Thorp when he learned his wife had gone into labor and cut the event short. Even though he was reportedly just 15 minutes into the discussion, the audience is said to have cheered for him and his family's new arrival.

Catfish's Nev Schulman and Wife Laura Expecting Baby No. 2

Schulman and Perlongo announced the pregnancy news in August by sharing a pun-filled post on social media.

"WE GOTTA BUN IN THE OVEN!" he wrote alongside a photo of himself looking at an actual piece of bread in the oven. "See ya in January lil' guy."

The news came about two months after MTV said it will resume production of Catfish after an investigation found sexual misconduct claims against Schulman to be not credible.

Schulman and Perlongo are already the proud parents to a 2-year-old daughter named Cleo James. The couple welcomed their first child in October 2016. Their little girl even served as their flower girl when they tied the knot the following summer.

Congratulations to the happy family!

