Catfish's Nev Schulman Welcomes a Baby Boy With Wife Laura

Nev Schulman is now a father of two.

The Catfish creator and his wife, Laura Perlongo, welcomed a baby boy, Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman, on Wednesday in New York. The proud papa revealed the newborn weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces and was a "little perfect ray of son-shine." He also gave fans their first glimpse of the child by posting a video of himself holding the little one.

"Beau & Laura are all giggles and snuggles and we couldn't be happier," he captioned the footage on Thursday.

Schulman teased his wife was ready to give birth on Wednesday after he posted a video of the couple at the hospital.

"Oh, it's coming—new episode of Catfish at 9:00/8:00 p.m. central, baby," he joked.

The MTV star reportedly made it just in time for the birth, too. According to Page Six, Schulman had been talking about dating in the digital age with journalist Charles Thorp when he learned his wife had gone into labor and cut the event short. Even though he was reportedly just 15 minutes into the discussion, the audience is said to have cheered for him and his family's new arrival.