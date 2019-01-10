Ben Simmons Lusts Over Kendall Jenner on Instagram With Flirty Comment

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 9:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID

Ben Simmons can't get enough of Kendall Jenner's Instagram posts.

It was just a few weeks ago that the 22-year-old NBA star left two drooling emojis on one of the 23-year-old supermodel's social media snaps, and now Simmons has posted another flirty comment on Jenner's Instagram. On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to share two videos of herself striking a pose in bikinis. 

"i do my own stunts," Jenner captioned the post, which has received almost 7 million likes in less than 24 hours.

After watching the videos, Simmons commented on his rumored girlfriend's Instagram, "come here."

Read

Ben Simmons Drools Over Kendall Jenner's Sexy New Photo

Jenner then replied to his comment with a racing car emoji and a dashing away emoji, indicating that she's on her way.

The model and the Philadelphia 76ers player first sparked relationship speculation back in May 2018, and went on to enjoy a summer romance. However, by the end of August, E! News learned that things between Jenner and Simmons had "cooled off."

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons, Instagram

Instagram

But it appears that the duo's relationship has heated up once again, with Jenner attending many of Simmons' games in recent months, even bonding with his mom courtside.

"Kendall and Ben have been making more of an effort in their relationship recently, and have been seeing each other regularly for the last month now," a source recently told E! News. "They both are very busy with their careers, but have always been in touch."

"Kendall really likes Ben and he has been keeping her attention," the insider added. "They try not to put stress or pressure on the relationship, but Kendall isn't actively seeing anyone else right now."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Instagram , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories , Kardashian News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cobie Smulders

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Celebrity Family Feud

Kim Kardashian Recalls One of the First Times She Hung Out With Kanye West

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos' Alleged Secret Relationship Revealed Hours After Announcing Divorce

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Delaying Their Wedding

"Forbes" Magazine Editor Talks Jeff Bezos' Fortune Amid Divorce

Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Wedding, Tanner Tolbert, Jade Roper

A Complete History of Bachelor Nation Weddings

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.