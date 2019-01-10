Reese Witherspoon is many things.

To the public, she's an actress, an activist, and a savvy business woman worth a reported $120 million. But to her family, she's the daughter of Betty and mother to Ava Phillipe (19), Deacon Phillipe (15) and Tennessee Toth (6).

The Oscar winner posed alongside her daughter and mother in the February issue of Vogue and opened up about her personal life.

Witherspoon grew up in Nashville. Her mother was a labor-and-delivery nurse and her father, John, was a doctor. The Big Little Lies star told the magazine she would go to work with her mother and watch her "take care of 17 babies at once."

"There would usually be two women, and they'd be doing all the diapering, all the feeding—everything, all at once," Witherspoon said. "And the crying of the babies! The noise! She said she didn't even hear it. I remember being so in awe of my mom. She always had a positive attitude, always laughing, always telling a joke, and she always had a billion friends at work. She just loved the women she worked with."