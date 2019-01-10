Kevin Hart Shares the Jokes He Would Have Told at the Oscars

Before Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the Oscars, he had prepped material for the big night.

The comedian gave fans a sampling of the jokes he would have told at the Academy Awards on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show.

"I was going to be good," he told host Stephen Colbert. "I had some stuff. I had some heat."

Originally, Hart wanted to host the Oscars to "take the tension out of the room."

"You know, people go to the Oscars, but they're not there to laugh because everybody is waiting for their moment. Everybody is uptight," he explained.

So, Hart wanted to remind the nominees to relax. Because if they didn't, they could end up as a meme. The Upside star then planned to show some famous celebrity memes from past award show, such as Nicole Kidman's awkward "seal clap."

"This almost ended Nicole," Hart teased. "See this right here? They caught her in a bad clap. It was the middle of a clap, and they saw that she had boomerangs for hands. You don't want to do that. So, you gotta relax. That wouldn't have happened if it were a relaxed moment."