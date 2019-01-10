Law & Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Isn't Buying Mark Feuerstein's Threesome Tale

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 7:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Law & Order: SVU is ripping from the headlines once again for a twisted case that even throws Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) for a loop—and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek.

In the video above from "Plastic," the Thursday, Jan. 10 episode, Benson grills a plastic surgeon (Mark Feuerstein) about his involvement with another woman. Seems he and his girlfriend have a thing for threesomes.

"So, this is a regular thing? Picking up other women?" Benson asks him.

"Sadie and I have been together, we're like an old married couple. She jokes, ‘Add sugar to maintain freshness.' She's a baker, that's why," Feuerstein's character says after he and his girlfriend, played by Alyssa Sutherland, are accused of rape by a young woman, Ava (Willa Fitzgerald).

Photos

How Law and Order: SVU Handled Cast Exits

Benson isn't buying it. Watch above now.

The case of the episode mirrors a real-life event from late 2018 when a plastic surgeon and his girlfriend made headlines when they were accused of and charged with rape of at least two women.

The episode is a Royal Pains reunion for Fitzgerald and Feuerstein. The guest cast also includes Hal Taylor and Ilana Benjamin.

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays, 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Law And Order: Special Victims Unit , Mariska Hargitay , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mahershala Ali

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum: I Want to Leave Shameless While I Still Love It

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh Altman

What Brings Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Altman to Tears?

"Law & Order: SVU" Sneak Peek--Mark Feuerstein Guest Stars

Edie Falco, James Gandolfini, Robert Iler, Jamie Lynn Sigler, The Sopranos

A Missing Star, A Cast Revolt and a Lady Gaga Cameo: 20 Fascinating Facts About The Sopranos You Probably Forgot

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Unmasks Its Second Celebrity Singer

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.