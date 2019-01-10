Lindsay Lohan Denies Jax Taylor Hookup and Kim Kardashian Feud

By now, Lindsay Lohan has no reason to lie.

The MTV reality star appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Wednesday, where she agreed to play a game of Plead the Fifth. The first question came from reality star Lisa Vanderpump, who asked, "Jax Taylor revealed on Watch What Happens Live that he once hooked up with you. How would you describe Jax, as a lover, in three words?"

Laughing, Lohan said, "Lisa, I love you­, but I've never even met him. I've never met him! Really!" Referencing some of her movie characters, she added, "Maybe he met Annie or Hallie or Cady."

"You're calling Jax Taylor a liar?" Andy Cohen teased. "You wouldn't be the first..."