Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Soaked in Hilarious Tonight Show Game

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 5:00 AM

Gwyneth Paltrow left The Tonight Show Wednesday looking like a drowned rat!

The Oscar-winning actress joined host Jimmy Fallon for a singing game called "Slay, It Don't Spray It." The rules were simple: Each participant had to finish the lyrics of a popular song or get spritzed with a water-spraying microphone. Paltrow protested at first, saying, "I can't sing!"

"I'm really competitive," Fallon warnerdhis guest, "and I love music!"

After fastening their goggles ("because safety is sexy," Fallon said), they got down to business. Fallon and Paltrow had a blast as they sang karaoke to hits from Ariana Grande ("No Tears Left to Cry"), Shawn Mendes ("There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back"), Christina Aguilera ("Genie in a Bottle"), The Sugharhill Gang ("Rapper's Delight") and OutKast ("Hey Ya"). Despite their best efforts, neither Fallon nor Paltrow managed to finish a song without getting completely soaked.

Hopefully Paltrow's daughter, Apple Martin, isn't too embarrassed by her performance. "I mortify her. if I do anything silly in public, the blood drains from her face," she said earlier in the show. "We walked into a store the other day and there was a really great song playing. I forget what it was, but she looked at me and she was like, 'Do not even think about it! Do not, Mom!'"

Paltrow was on the show to promote her cookbook, The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal. "The book is great because it's super delicious food, but it's very clean food," she said. "It's all packed with flavor, but you would never think you were cleaning up your diet. That was kind of the rule that we imposed on ourselves when we were writing it... It's easy and it's really good for working parents." Lest anyone think it's unsustainable to eat clean all the time with no cheat days, Paltrow said, "What I try to do is eat pretty clean until dinner...and then all bets are off!"

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

