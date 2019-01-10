Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Soaked in Hilarious Tonight Show Game

Gwyneth Paltrow left The Tonight Show Wednesday looking like a drowned rat!

The Oscar-winning actress joined host Jimmy Fallon for a singing game called "Slay, It Don't Spray It." The rules were simple: Each participant had to finish the lyrics of a popular song or get spritzed with a water-spraying microphone. Paltrow protested at first, saying, "I can't sing!"

"I'm really competitive," Fallon warnerdhis guest, "and I love music!"

After fastening their goggles ("because safety is sexy," Fallon said), they got down to business. Fallon and Paltrow had a blast as they sang karaoke to hits from Ariana Grande ("No Tears Left to Cry"), Shawn Mendes ("There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back"), Christina Aguilera ("Genie in a Bottle"), The Sugharhill Gang ("Rapper's Delight") and OutKast ("Hey Ya"). Despite their best efforts, neither Fallon nor Paltrow managed to finish a song without getting completely soaked.