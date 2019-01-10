Brooklyn Nine-Nine is back tonight and maybe better than it's ever been.

After being canceled by Fox last May, the show suddenly found itself the most talked about thing on TV, with famous fans like Lin Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill, and Guillermo Del Toro leading the public outcry. 24 hours later, NBC had picked the show up for a sixth season, and suddenly the Nine-Nine had a whole new life.

"We're for sure living on borrowed time," Andy Samberg said during a press day for the series. "I would say in some ways we imagine ourselves as having super powers now, because the worst thing that can happen is the thing that already happened. So we're taking a lot of big swings."

While Samberg and creator Dan Goor then joked about doing an episode entirely in Japanese anime (which isn't happening...yet), the truth is that they really are trying some new things this year.

"I think that one thing we really wanted to do this season was more of this sort of experimental--experimental might be too highfalutin, but the sort of out-of-form episodes that we started doing in season four and five," Goor said, referencing episodes like "The Box," which starred Sterling K. Brown as a difficult suspect, and "MooMoo," which dealt with racial profiling. "We wanted to do more of those and to sort of challenge ourselves formally, and I think we felt empowered to do that kind of thing because we are living on borrowed time."