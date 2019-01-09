Jessie James Decker's Fool-Proof Weight Loss Plan Is ''So Easy''

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 6:24 PM
Jessie James Decker is revealing the secret to losing baby weight and keeping it off.
The country singer gave birth to her son, Forrest Bradley Decker, in April 2018 and it has been a long journey, but she has officially reached her goal weight. Even more amazing is that she did it faster than she did after her last two kids. And Jessie tells E! News that it is all thanks to the South Beach Diet, and, of course, her commitment to being healthy. It also helps that the meals are really good.
So how exactly does it work? Well, depending on whether or not you are breastfeeding, people start out on phase one or two of the famed diet. According to the star, phase one is a diet plan composed of mostly protein and vegetables, but luckily, phase two introduces the "good" carbs and fats. Then there are the snacks, which include a "delicious" chocolate caramel shake. And for dinner people can choose to cook their own meals.
Jessie's personal favorite to make at home is a hearty bowl of gumbo, which is surprisingly low-cal and tastes yummy too. It might even become a part of the program one day!
The singer joked, "I need to talk to South Beach so we can make our own so people can actually go home with it."
Furthermore, the mom also hit the gym nearly every day, although it was difficult to keep up with the grueling, high intensity routine. On the days when she felt like giving up though, she called her brother who is also a trainer to keep her accountable and remind her that she can do it. His method is mostly by scolding her for not believing in herself, but she admits, "Sometimes you need someone who can give you a little bit of tough love."
Courtesy of South Beach Diet
But what really helps the star to feel motivated is seeing that her fans are working hard to reach their fitness goals too. Every day, she gets countless DMs and messages from followers who are following in her path. The mother-of-three reveals, "It's nice to know that there's 100 other girls out there doing the elliptical or squats with me and it makes me feel like I'm not alone either."
Because at the end of the day she says she is "just like everyone else just trying to get it together."
