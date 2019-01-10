Blake Lively, Ashley Graham, Hailey Baldwin and More Celebs That Love Wearing Neon Green

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 4:00 AM

Are you ready to be bold with your style in 2019?

Celebrities are taking their wardrobe to a whole new level in the color of the season: neon green. Stars like Blake Lively, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and more have opted for the hue, wearing the color in different ways. From suiting to cocktail dresses, this trend is bold and bright. It's not for the faint of heart. However, if you are up to the neon challenge, which started gaining momentum in 2018, Hollywood is proving there are major payoffs. 

Just take Ashley Graham, who flaunted her curves in a neon green turtleneck and bright blue pants. Paired with the popular PVC trend, the outfit is standout and demonstrates her fearless attitude.

Check out how celebs are wearing neon green below! 

Blake Lively's Suit

You cannot miss this suit. Between the neon color and tailoring, Blake was a sight to see on the streets of New York.

Hailey Baldwin's Neon Streetwear

The model sports an oversized neon green shirt and sweats to create a standout street style look.

Ashley Graham's Turtleneck

The model stuns in a neon turtleneck and bright blue pants, paired with patent leather heels.

Victoria Justice

The star dresses up the trend, wearing a sheer, tiered dress with a sparkling clutch.

Emily Blunt's Multicolored Dress

Giving us a preview of what's to come in spring, the actress stuns in a pink, white and green frock.

Kendall Jenner's NYE Lewk

Neon green and PVC? Yes, please.

