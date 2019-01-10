Cristiano Ronaldo is denying claims made by Jasmine Lennard, a woman who, in a series of tweets, spoke out about interactions that allegedly occurred with the soccer star.

"Mr Ronaldo has no specific recollection of meeting Ms Lennard 10 years ago or at any point," Ronaldo's lawyers tell E! News in a statement. "He has not had a relationship with her and he has not had any contact with her, whether in the last 18 months as Ms Lennard suggests, or otherwise. The voice notes posted by Ms Lennard on social media are not of Mr Ronaldo. Mr Ronaldo will take appropriate legal action in due course'.

Lennard, who has since deleted her Twitter, explained to her followers that she was inspired to speak out after watching Lifetime's docu-series Surviving R. Kelly. She reached out to a woman named Kathryn Mayorga, who came forward in September and accused Ronaldo of raping her in 2009. "I refuse to sit back any longer. It's wrong. It makes me feel like I'm complicit. I just can't. Reach out to me Kathryn i will help you," she tweeted on Tuesday.

Lennard's messages continued as she asserted Ronald has "zero sensitivity" to victims of sexual abuse.

She said, "He legitimately thinks he's going to get away with it. Not now. I have had a relationship with him for a decade. We have been communicating pretty much on a daily basis for the last year and half and I have messages and recordings that'll be invaluable to."