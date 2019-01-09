Oops! The National Theatre might've just let some major royal news slip.

As the world continues to wait for an official announcement, it appears that Meghan Markle's first royal patronage has been revealed. On Wednesday, a message on the National Theatre's website, dated for Jan. 10, read, "The Duchess of Sussex announced as our new Royal Patron." The announcement has since been taken down, but screengrabs have already started to appear on social media.

So what does this news mean? This will be the first time that, as a royal family member, Meghan has officially lent her support to an organization or a charity.