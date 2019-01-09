Meghan Markle's First Official Patronage Accidentally Revealed by the National Theatre

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 2:08 PM

Meghan Markle, Christmas Day

Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Oops! The National Theatre might've just let some major royal news slip.

As the world continues to wait for an official announcement, it appears that Meghan Markle's first royal patronage has been revealed. On Wednesday, a message on the National Theatre's website, dated for Jan. 10, read, "The Duchess of Sussex announced as our new Royal Patron." The announcement has since been taken down, but screengrabs have already started to appear on social media.

So what does this news mean? This will be the first time that, as a royal family member, Meghan has officially lent her support to an organization or a charity.

Queen Elizabeth II, who is the current royal patron of the National Theatre, has reportedly passed the role on to the Duchess of Sussex.

It was reported last month that Meghan had a meeting with the artistic director of the National Theatre, Rufus Norris. The private gathering sparked rumors that Meghan, who was an actress for many years, might be having discussions about her first patronage.

E! News has reached out to the Palace and the National Theatre for comment.

