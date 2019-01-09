Pamela Adlon was riding a wave of success with her FX series Better Things, the second season, which she directed every episode of, was critically acclaimed and wrapping up when it happened: Louis C.K., the show's co-creator and her collaborator on the series, came clean about the allegations of sexual misconduct that were leveled at him.

FX severed ties with C.K., but the show went on for Adlon. Her Emmy-nominated series was renewed for a third season.

"All of a sudden, he's gone, my show is dangling from a precipice," she told Vanity Fair. "It was so huge. And it was so devastating."