Gwyneth Paltrow's Detoxing Regimen Has Us Rethinking Our 2019 Goals

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 12:35 PM
New year, new detox?
It's no secret that January is a good time for millions of Americans to try that new workout or explore a new diet. And for some consumers, it's time for a full-on detox.
In the latest episode of The Goop Podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her decision to cleanse once a year.
According to the actress, it may not be the easiest thing to do, but it's so worth it in the end.
"I usually detox at least once a year unless I'm testing something out for goop.com, which has been known to happen quite a few times. It's a ritual that I—I'm not going to say I look forward to it, but when it's done, I always feel like it was very worthwhile," Gwyneth explained. " I think one of my favorite things about detox is I always feel super awake to my body and what's happening. I think we're all so busy and rushing around and doing so much, and we don't even realize the impact of a stimulant."
She continued, "What is the effect of a cup of coffee on our body? What is the effect of gluten or a martini? We just sort of tune out and then we're just on that treadmill, and it's interesting to take out all those things that are harder on the body and observe what happens, right?"
For those who need their Starbucks every morning or a glass (or two) of booze at dinner, we can understand the hesitation.
But according to Gwyneth, you can start off with baby steps and still experience a change in your body.
"I would say, cut out sugar, dairy, and gluten to start with and processed foods and just try to eat lots of vegetables, good quality proteins, and just start slow," she explained. "I think a lot of times we think, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to follow all these rules….' It can be as light as just being conscious about what you're eating and putting in your body. I think also starting to read ingredient panels is a really good way to start."
If you're a pro like Gwyneth, you may just learn some tricks along the way. For the Hollywood actress, she likes to do infrared saunas to support her detox. She also opts to walk more and meditate.
"I try to really take advantage of this time where I'm treating my body like a temple because normally, I don't," The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal author explained.
So, who's ready to detox?!
