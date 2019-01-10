Daniel Bryan is not down with Nikki Bella's relocation plans.

In this clip from Sunday's premiere of Total Bellas, Brie Bella tells her hubby (real name Bryan Danielson) that newly single Nikki wants to leave San Diego and his reaction is less than excited.

"Did I tell you that Nicole might be moving to L.A.?" Brie asks. "What? Why?" a shocked Bryan replies.

"I just think Nicole is at a different point in her life right now and she's single and wants to be free and she wants to, I feel like, go back to her 20s. I have no idea," Brie explains.

"I'm confused and maybe a little bothered because why are we here?" Bryan asks.

"If Nicole leaves I don't see why there's a point we're here," the Bella Twins says.