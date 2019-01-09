Phew! Prince William Did Not Forget Kate Middleton's 37th Birthday

Prince William knows what day it is.

Wednesday marks Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's 37th birthday. While her celebration plans currently remain a secret, one thing is certain—her husband definitely didn't forget about the big day.

In fact, the royal had a public engagement on Wednesday morning, where he was given a special gift for his famous wife. William headed to the Royal London Hospital in honor of London's Air Ambulance Charity, for which he was just announced as a patron of their 30th Anniversary Campaign.

At the event, a young girl presented William with a handmade birthday card for the mother of three. "Kate, I hope you've had the best birthday you could ever imagine," 6-year-old Alma Shahar wrote.