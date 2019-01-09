Melissa McCarthy Recalls Being Fat-Shamed by a Male Movie Critic

Melissa McCarthy may be one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean the 48-year-old actress is immune from harsh criticism. In fact, in InStyle's second Badass Women Issue, the Can You Ever Forgive Me? star recalls a time when she felt unfairly targeted.

Admittedly, McCarthy says, negative reviews can "kind of" break her heart. "I always feel like those characters become so real and personal. I really get protective. Years ago I was at a press conference for either The Heat or Tammy, and somebody from a very big organization kept asking me, 'Why do you always feel the need to be so grotesque?' It was a huge interview with maybe 100 people in the room, and he was sneering. I said, 'What are we talking about? I can't answer your question because I don't understand it.' He goes, 'You look sloppy, you're not wearing any makeup, your hair is not done, you're yelling at people.' I was like, 'OK, so have you ever asked this of a guy? I'm playing a character. You need to get out more if you don't think there are real women like that.' He goes, 'Oh, fine, I'm aggressive, call it whatever you want. If you don't want to answer the questions, you shouldn't come to the panel,'" she recalls. "I was like, 'I really want to answer your questions. I'm sorry I didn't wear makeup in a part. I'm sorry I didn't look pleasant for you. But I also don't think you should be here writing about movies.'"