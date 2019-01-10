Making the rounds at Sunday's Golden Globe awards, Kaley Cuoco had no qualms sharing her true feelings about the end of The Big Bang Theory's 12-season run.

"I don't wanna leave, I don't wanna leave," she lamented to ET. "I said it. I don't wanna leave!" In fact, she'd already dreamt up a workaround. "Everyone's doing rebooting," she said, noting the way fans have embraced the likes of Gilmore Girls, Will & Grace and Veronica Mars in the everything old is new again era. "We might as well do it in, like, a year!"

Even with some five months to adjust to the idea, she still hasn't come to terms with the idea that this April she and the rest of her castmates will shoot the 279th and final episode of CBS' wildly popular sitcom—not that she bears any resentment to Jim Parsons for making the call, deciding he was done with his run as finicky theoretical physicist Dr. Sheldon Cooper. Allowing that they were "all OK with the choice," Cuoco told ET it would still be tough to give out those final goodbyes. "It's gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we're with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end."