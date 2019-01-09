Eight months after announcing their split, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his wife, fellow musician Aja Volkman, have survived the thunder and are "rebuilding."

The couple, who wed in 2011 and share three daughters together, announced their breakup in April 2018,

"After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end," the musician wrote in a tweet to fans at the time. "Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love."

He continued in a second tweet, "I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family."