It seems the last season of Game of Thrones was a tough one. Not only did it make Kit Harington cry more than once, but he said it "seemed to be designed to break us."

"Everyone was broken at the end. I don't know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f--king tiring," he told GQ Australia. "We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I'm f--king sick of this.' I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I've had enough now. I love this, it's been the best thing in my life, I'll miss it one day—but I'm done.'"

The final episodes are a beast, according to just about everyone. Co-creator David Benioff explained the delay in getting them on TV was because they're huge.