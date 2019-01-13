Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
by Lena Grossman | Sun., Jan. 13, 2019 3:32 PM
Just one week after the 2019 Golden Globes, stars once again dressed their best at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.
Taye Diggs is hosting the awards show held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. and looked handsome in a navy coat and black pants. Similarly, This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartleywere two big names on the carpet in suits. Hartley opted for an all-black look whereas Ventimiglia wore a white shirt and black coat.
Killing Eve star Jodie Comer looked elegant in a long white Zuhair Murad dress and Jameela Jamil braved the chilly weather as she rocked a strapless polka dot gown. It looked like it came straight out of the Good Place! Other attendees at the show who looked their best include Connie Britton, Laura Harrier, Ken Jeong and more. From the looks of it, many women on the carpet had dresses with long slits up the leg.
The awards show honors art from both the big and small screen. On the film side, The Favourite is, well, the favorite choice of critics for the evening as the film garnered 14 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Olivia Colman) and Best Supporting Actress (Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone). On the television side, The Americans, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Escape at Dannemora have five nominations each.
The winners all deserve major congratulations, but let's first take a moment to check out the best dressed celebs on the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chrissy Metz looked pretty in pink before the show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Shameless star opted for a dark lip and red velvet dress with a plunging neckline.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gemma Chan brought all of her flower power to the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Clear eyes, full hair, can't lose! Dirty John's Connie Britton wore a bright green dress with a long slit.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Betty Gilpin of GLOW fame posed for the camera on the carpet before the show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Good Place star rocked a strapless green and black polka dot dress. That look will send anyone straight to the Good Place!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Assassination of Gianni Versace actor made the carpet his own in his black get-up and white shoes.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
The Killing Eve star looked elegant in a beautiful white Zuhair Murad dress with embroidery.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Milo Ventimiglia promoted peace on the carpet at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ken Jeong shined on the carpet in a velvet suit jacket.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Spider-Man: Homecoming star rocked a beautiful white dress on the carpet with a plunging neckline and long slit up the leg.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
This Is Us star Justin Hartley looked sleek in a black suit, black shirt and black sneakers.
Congratulations to all the winners and nominees!
