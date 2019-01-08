Things in Bachelor Nation could be getting hotter than an impromptu hot tub date.

While Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor began Monday night with a (very, very long) live show premiere, it appears that two of the many co-hosts may be quite smitten with each other. Sadly, we're not talking about Chris Harrison here. Although, if that were to happen, it would be the most dramatic plot twist in Bachelor history.

No, it's two previous mansion dwellers who were brought together by Bachelor Nation.

According to an insider, Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are going on a date this weekend and they're both pretty pumped about it. The source told E! News, "Jason has a crush on Kaitlyn. They met for the first time on her podcast [Off the Vine]."

In fact, he asked her out during today's podcast episode.