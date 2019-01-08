Colton also knows how we all feel about the virginity jokes, of which there were many last night.

"Right now, it's old," he says, but he promises it will get better. "Hang in there with us. We have a couple more episodes where they're going to still poke fun at it, but I think people are going to get a lot of answers."

Not only will we find out who Colton is as a person aside from being a football-playing, dog-loving virgin, but we'll also finally find out if he's now happy, in love, and maybe even engaged. Until that airs, he's not saying a word.

"I like secrets," he says. "I want everybody to feel what I felt and go through it with me and experience it with me firsthand. I don't want it to be leaked or people to have an idea of which way it's going to because that's how it was for me, sort of like this windy road of navigating my feelings and growing as a human being."

Watch the video above for more on the secrets Colton's not spilling, and tune into The Bachelor, Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC