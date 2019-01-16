Contact has been made.

Roswell, New Mexico made its debut on The CW last night, proving aliens are real and ketchup's not a very convincing way to cover up blood, and it quickly became very clear that this is a show we're going to be shipping, GIF-ing and swooning all season long.

The series stars Jeanine Mason as a former Roswell resident who hasn't lived there in 10 years, ever since her older sister died while driving under the influence. After losing government funding on her experimental regenerative medicine study, she's back to live with her dad and work for her family business, The Crashdown Café. When she gets there, she runs into and quickly rekindles some feelings for her high school crush Max (Nathan Parsons), only to then find out he's an alien after he saves her from dying of a gunshot wound.

The first episode saw Liz uncovering that secret, while more secrets lingered all over town. Her sister's death might not have been such an accident, and the government sure is up to something that's not going to end well.

The premiere was filled with moments we're already feeling the need to rewatch, and that we'll probably remember for seasons to come.