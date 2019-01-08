Meghan Markle's Brother Invites Her and Prince Harry to His Wedding

Meghan Markle's half-brother is doing his best to reunite his torn family.

Thomas Markle Jr. is formally inviting his little sister to his March nuptials in a last-ditch attempt to resolve the ongoing Markle family feud. The 52-year-old revealed to the Daily Mail that he and his fiancée, Darlene Blount, sent an invite across the pond to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the hopes that their presence would help to "put all the past behind everybody and move on and be a closer family again."

"Starting out the New Year by bringing our family closer together is definitely on the to-do list — it's very important," Markle Jr. said.

Moreover, he said he believes his wedding "would be a perfect time for Meg to get together with my dad." It has been quite some time since the Suits star met with her father, who continues to lament the strained relationship he was with the pregnant duchess. It is believed that the father and daughter last spoke before her May wedding to Prince Harry.