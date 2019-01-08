by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 2:07 PM
Lindsay Lohan's the boss now, and don't you forget it.
The starlet-turned-entrepreneur makes her debut as a reality show star with tonight's Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premiere, and despite how strict she appears to be when it comes to her employees, they had nothing but nice things to say about her to E! News on the carpet at the show's premiere.
"Going into Mykonos, it was like this mental thing. Lindsay's the celebrity, this huge figure. When I got there, she was the opposite of that," says Billy Estevez, one of the VIP hosts at the center of the series. "She was so personable. She made me feel like a part of the team instantly."
"She's not this little girl that I watched in Mean Girls, Parent trap and all of that. She's a boss, like boss lady's walking in," adds Gabi Andrews.
"Honestly, she's so professional and I look up to her so much. She's such a strong woman," says Jules Wilson.
While Lohan may come off as strict when it comes to making sure her employees are best representing the Lohan brand, it's her business partner Panos who says he's the one the hosts should be more worried about.
"She's a good boss, I can say that. She's very realistic, she's very good. She's a sweetheart to me, you know, because we work together, but as for the people that work for us, she's a bit strict sometimes. But I'm worse, so don't worry."
"She's a really good cook, I didn't know that," Sara Tariq says. That has nothing to do with Lindsay as a boss, but good to know!
As for how Sara did find boss Lindsay, "She made me cry a few times, but you know, she keeps it real."
MTV
The cast obviously knows about Lindsay's past as a movie star, and they all understand how that has affected her managerial style.
"She's been in such a harsh spotlight before, so I don't think she has the patience sometimes to just be soft with people," explains Alex Moffitt. "She's just going to tell you how she feels and be very direct with you and I think it stems from her history."
To see Lindsay in action as the boss, watch the premiere tonight at 8 p.m. on MTV, and to hear more of her employees dishing, watch the video above!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?