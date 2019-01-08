R. Kelly Investigation Launched Over Docu-Series Misconduct Allegations

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 2:41 PM

R. Kelly

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for BET

Following the conclusion of Lifetime's docu-series on R. Kelly, an investigation has reportedly been launched into the allegations against the 52-year-old singer.

According to TMZ, allegations made in the Surviving R. Kelly docu-series caused Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney's Office to launch an investigation. The site reports that investigators "have been reaching out to several survivors" that were featured in the Lifetime program.

Sources involved with the investigation tell The Blast that officials have been "combing through" the docu-series, which featured interviews with alleged R. Kelly abuse victims, since it aired. The outlet also reports that the Fulton County District Attorney has been "actively investigating" R. Kelly as well as a home he owned in Georgia, which was featured in the docu-series.

Read

Untangling R. Kelly's Sordid Web of Scandal in the Wake of Lifetime's Damning Docu-Series

Gerald Griggs, an Atlanta attorney who represents the family of Joycelyn Savage, profiled in the docu-series, spoke out about the investigation.

In a statement to Atlanta's FOX 5 News, Griggs said, "In the past few days, very senior members of the DA's office have contacted Griggs regarding witness information in the case."

In response to the investigation reports, R. Kelly's rep tells E! News, "No comment."

R. Kelly has consistently denied any allegations of abuse or misconduct.

