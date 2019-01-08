Their days of fist-pumping may be over, but the Jersey Shore crew still has its fair share of drama.

Vinny Guadagnino manages to stay above the fray for the most part, but with costars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jenny "JWoww" Farley going through family turmoil, the star has stepped in to lend a shoulder to lean on.

The reality star tells E! News exclusively that following Ronnie's recent ordeal with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, he reached out but hasn't "really spoken to him."

"I just want him to know I am here for him," the 30-year-old shares. "We are here for him as a safety net." Otherwise, he is letting Ronnie go through the breakup process on his own.

Likewise, Vinny is there for his co-star JWoww, even though he knows she is truly doing just fine on her own, despite the drama surrounding her divorce from estranged husband Roger Matthews.